Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is IMA Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,919,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,046. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

