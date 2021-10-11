Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of VVR opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
