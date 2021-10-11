Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

