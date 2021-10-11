Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. WBI Investments grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000.

XSLV stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

