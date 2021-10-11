Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60.

