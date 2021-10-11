Ipsen’s (IPSEY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY remained flat at $$24.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.