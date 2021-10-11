IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002825 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $436,266.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00200602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

