IRISnet (IRIS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $120.49 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,041,965,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,306,713 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.