iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.15

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 2076095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after buying an additional 189,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after buying an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,953,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

