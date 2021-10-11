iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,858,000 after buying an additional 567,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,158,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 286,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.81 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

