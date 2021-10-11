iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 2.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,932 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.07. 105,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

