iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.69. 37,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

