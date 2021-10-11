iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,589,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

