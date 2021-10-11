iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.71. 118,460 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.54.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.