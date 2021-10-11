Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.68

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $665.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

