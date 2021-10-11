J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.