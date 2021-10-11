Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

