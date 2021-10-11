JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDXF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.