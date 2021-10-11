Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.80 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.24 ($27.34).

FRA DTE traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €16.77 ($19.72). 7,846,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

