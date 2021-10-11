Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alkermes plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

