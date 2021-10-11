Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%.

SCU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:SCU opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

