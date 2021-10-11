Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Shares of BX opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

