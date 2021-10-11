JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.80 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.80 ($17.41) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.88 ($15.16).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.