JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hilltop by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTH. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.64 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

