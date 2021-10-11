JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $37,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 252,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

