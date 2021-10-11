JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 145.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $34,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares during the period.

KBE stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

