JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of FOX worth $38,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after buying an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 871,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after buying an additional 207,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

