JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

DSP opened at $12.82 on Monday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $772.47 million and a P/E ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

