Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 91.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Penumbra by 50.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,996 shares of company stock worth $14,074,270. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.04. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,619. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

