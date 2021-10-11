Jump Financial LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.86. 8,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,687. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

