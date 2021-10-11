Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. 44,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,397,424. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

