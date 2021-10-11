Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.40% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $105,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,133,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $205,956. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $109.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

