Karat Packaging Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 12th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

KRT opened at $19.23 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.