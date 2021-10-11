Karat Packaging Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 12th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.
KRT opened at $19.23 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
