Katalyo Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $201,974.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00058893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.63 or 1.00116805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.74 or 0.06038296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.