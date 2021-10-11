Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 38,298 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,298 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 268.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

