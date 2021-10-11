Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Invests $34.75 Million in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,155,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,745,000. UpHealth makes up about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.26% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $223,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. 21,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UpHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. Equities analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

