Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes $300,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,033. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

