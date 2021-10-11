KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €85.00 at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

