KeyCorp Weighs in on LGI Homes, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $17.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.35. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

