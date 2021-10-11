Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.53.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.