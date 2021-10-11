Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.87. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

