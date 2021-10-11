Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.80 ($17.41) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.21 ($15.55).

ETR:KCO opened at €10.51 ($12.36) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.35. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

