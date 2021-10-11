Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $48.10 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

