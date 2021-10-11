Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

