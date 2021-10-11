Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.23.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
