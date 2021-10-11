La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,748 shares during the period. La-Z-Boy makes up 5.4% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,427. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

