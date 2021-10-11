Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.39 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

