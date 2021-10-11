Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $136,894.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

