LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.36 ($83.95).

Shares of LXS traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €56.38 ($66.33). The stock had a trading volume of 210,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.12. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

