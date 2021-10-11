Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 19,328 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1,165.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

