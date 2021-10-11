Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 19,397 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 321.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cerner by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

