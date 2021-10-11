Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,606,033 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

